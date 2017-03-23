Khizr Khan admits U.S. didn't ban him from traveling

Let stand false story his trip to Canada cancelled by Trump actions

(DailyWire) Gold Star father Khizr Khan finally admitted that the United States never banned him from traveling.

Earlier in March, headlines were ablaze with the news that Khan’s planned speech at a lunch in Canada was canceled. The organization hosting him Ramsay Talks wrote on Facebook that Khan’s “travel privileges were being reviewed.”

Khan himself said in a statement, “This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future.”

The story never made any sense from the get-go.

