(WTVD) A local mother is outraged after her 5-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of a stick that resembled a gun.

Caitlin Miller returned to school Tuesday after her one-day suspension.

It started Friday when her mother got a call from the principal about a playground incident. Caitlin explained that she and her two friends were using their imaginations, playing “King and Queen.”

In this case, Caitlin was the guard protecting the royals and picked up the gun to imitate shooting an intruder into the kingdom.