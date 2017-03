(WASHINGTON TIMES) One of the premiere organizations funded by billionaires Charles and David Koch is vowing reelection cash for Republicans who help thwart the American Health Care Act.

Millions of dollars is on the line for lawmakers who buck President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and others who back the current Obamacare replacement bill.

Americans for Prosperity, which boasts 35 chapters across the nation and an army of grassroots activists, say the current legislation is too tepid for the level of policy reform needed.