Kushner accused of erecting 'giant middle finger'

(THE HILL) — President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is working to build a massive skyscraper at 666 Fifth Ave. in New York City, a project that took off on social media Tuesday after the design of the new building was unveiled.

The existing building at that address is being renovated, and about 40 floors will be added by Kushner Cos., turning the building into a 1,400-foot skyscraper with retail, a hotel and condominiums, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The building is designed by the award-winning architect Zaha Hadid, who died last year.

Many, however, knocked the design online Tuesday, with some being quick to compare it to a “middle finger,” among other things.