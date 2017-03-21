Law prof sues rape accuser after charges dropped

(STARTRIBUNE) — A University of Minnesota law professor who spent three weeks in jail on sexual assault charges before they were dismissed is suing his accuser for defamation.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office dropped charges against Francesco Parisi on March 9 after saying there was no evidence to support the allegations.

Parisi, 54, also teaches law in Italy. He is a speaker, author and editor, and since 2004 has served as a nominator for the Nobel Prize in economics, according to the lawsuit. Parisi said he has lost income and his reputation “has been irreparably damaged by the false and slanderous statements” made by his accuser, whom the Star Tribune is not naming. He asked for damages of at least $50,000.

“If nothing happens to her,” Parisi said of the suit and his accuser, “it would be a license for her and others like her … to harm someone out of vindictiveness or craziness, and to do so with immunity.”