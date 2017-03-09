Lawsuit: Doc watched procedure on YouTube before surgery

(WSPA) Patrick Kelly went to the Union County Medical Center for a sore throat last March, but he never returned home. Kelly died at the hospital, and now lawyers say a temporarily-hired doctor is to blame.

Kelly went to the hospital and was given medicine to treat his sore throat, but returned to the hospital hours later with an allergic reaction to the medicine he was given. The lawsuit alleges that Kelly was not treated properly for that allergic reaction on multiple steps.

The lawsuit then alleges that Sorour unsuccessfully tried to intubate, then going to Youtube.com to search how to perform a Cricothyrotomy procedure that was unsuccessful. Kelly died at the hospital.