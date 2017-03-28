Lawyers amazed news media reporting accurately

The constitutional experts at the Alliance Defending Freedom sued a Pennsylvania school district after it allowed a girl into a boys’ locker room, causing embarrassment and humiliation for a boy changing his clothes there.

Then the district doubled down on its advocacy for transgenderism, telling the boy he should have taken advantage of “reasonable and appropriate alternatives” to the boys’ locker room.

Now the lawyers have released a statement that they are surprised the news media has reported on the dispute accurately.

“It should be concerning to everyone when mainstream media articles accurately reporting the news is so rare that it becomes noteworthy,” the organization said. “Fortunately, even the mainstream media is finally getting the story right, and as the reporting improves, there is hope for sound solutions that will protect the privacy, safety, and dignity of all students.”

The comments were posted by Bob Trent, who works with media issues for ADF.

He wrote, “Just as spring brings green to the dull winter world, it seems to be working its magic on mainstream media outlets which finally are digging into the truth about school ‘gender identity’ policies that force students to undress in school locker rooms with members of the opposite sex.”

He pointed out that the Washington Post posted an accurate story that the student sued alleging the school’s transgender promotions constitute “sexual harassment and a violation of his privacy.”

There also was a Fox News report headlined “School orders boy to ‘tolerate’ undressing with girl and make it ‘natural.'”

He cited an editorial in the Philadelphia Enquirer that “points out the fact that allowing boys in the girls’ locker room, showers, and even overnight accommodations on school trips is not natural.”

“The author also calls out the hypocrisy of those demanding ‘tolerance’ to their point of view on gender confusion while offering none to those who disagree,” Trent wrote.

That commentary pointed out that transgenders are being accommodated “at the expense of others.”

“Lately, it’s become trendy to talk about transgender. People will recoil at my use of the word ‘trendy,’ seeing it as disrespectful and demeaning to a whole group of people who, we are told by none other than that great philosopher Lady Gaga,’ born that way.'”

The school district had told WND that it offered the boy “options” for him to use other facilities, since it was recognizing a right for the girl to use the boys’ facilities.

The district pointed out President Obama had issued a rule requiring schools to open their restrooms to according to a person’s “perceived gender,” but the Trump administration already has reversed the order.

School officials made it clear that a student who objects to being exposed to the opposite sex in a state of undress during school physical education functions must be the one responsible to use an “alternative arrangement.”

The district statement complains, “According to the claims, the district could not by law permit a transgender student to use any facility, such as a bath or locker room, designated for males or females.”

The district’s statement to WND was issued by Richard Faidley, the superintendent and one of multiple defendants in the lawsuit filed earlier against the Boyertown Area School District in Pennsylvania.

The case cites the 14th Amendment, Title IX, invasion of seclusion and the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, which requires separate facilities on the basis of sex. The complaint alleges school officials knowingly violated “a child’s fundamental right to bodily privacy contrary to constitutional and statutory principles.”

The case was brought by lawyers with the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Independence Law Center against the district, Faidley, principal Brett Cooper and assistant principal E. Wayne Foley on behalf of a student identified only as “Joel Doe.”

ADF and ILC explained the high school boy “was exposed involuntarily to an undressed female student while he was changing in his school’s locker room.”

“Without any notice to students or parents, the school district secretly opened its schools’ sex-specific restrooms and locker rooms to students of the opposite sex. When the student, identified in the lawsuit as ‘Joel Doe,’ was standing in his underwear about to put on his gym clothes, he suddenly noticed that a female student, also in a state of undress, was in the locker room,” the legal groups said.

“The male student brought a complaint to school officials, who informed him that they now allow students who subjectively identify themselves as the opposite sex to choose whichever locker room they wish to use. He asked officials to protect his privacy, but they instead told him twice that he must ‘tolerate’ it and make changing with students of the opposite sex as ‘natural’ as he can.”

