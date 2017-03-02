LDS Church pulled into Utah polygamy debate

(Salt Lake Tribune) About 51 weeks ago, polygamists and their supporters picketed in the Utah Capitol’s Rotunda.

They were protesting a bill meant to curb polygamy, but it wasn’t just the measure’s sponsor who drew their ire. Some signs were directed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which abandoned polygamy in the late 19th century as a condition of Utah statehood and which excommunicates members found practicing it. The protesters suspected the LDS Church had lobbied for the bill.

This year, there is another bill meant to curb polygamy, but it hasn’t been polygamists who have been publicly discussing the LDS Church. It has been the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, who is a member of the LDS Church. As the 2017 Utah legislative session has progressed, he has increased his criticism of polygamists, especially those who call themselves fundamentalist Mormons.