Leftist Jewish group to host convicted terrorist at confab

(Times of Israel) An Israel advocacy group criticized a pro-BDS group for denying its request to hold a memorial event for Israeli terror victims at its conference, which will feature a convicted terrorist as a speaker.

Jewish Voice for Peace, which is organizing the confab, said however that it had already planned its own general memorial event.

The Israel advocacy group StandWithUs had asked to hold a multi-faith memorial service for the victims of a 1969 deadly bombing in Jerusalem during JVP’s upcoming biannual conference. The gathering, which will take place March 30-April 2 in Chicago will feature among its speakers Rasmeah Odeh, a Palestinian woman convicted by Israel of involvement in the 1969 terror attack that killed two.