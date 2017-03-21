Legendary tomb of Jesus resurrected

(CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR) — After centuries of disrepair, one of Christianity’s holiest sites returns to life.

Believed by the devout to house the final resting place of Jesus Christ, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre will open to the public on Wednesday after nearly a year of restoration. An ongoing dispute between the religious groups controlling the site had brought the burial place, known as the Edicule, to the brink of collapse.

“We are at the critical moment for rehabilitating the Edicule,” director of the restoration Antonia Moropoulou told National Geographic. “The techniques we’re using to document this unique monument will enable the world to study our findings as if they themselves were in the tomb of Christ.”