Let's have 'A Day Without Whiners'

This week, as you doubtless know, we saw “A Day Without a Woman” (or, as I call it, a Day Without Whiners) sponsored by George Soros and coinciding with International Women’s Day, during which “… women and our allies [acted] together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.” We were assured this was done in the “spirit of love and liberation,” except for any women who refused to participate. They were promptly branded “privileged,” “ignorant” and “devastatingly selfish.”

In advance of this august occasion, a bronze statue of a defiant little girl was placed in front of the famous Wall Street “charging bull” statue. The child purportedly was challenging Wall Street’s “traditionally male environment” to increase gender diversity.

My husband saw the photo of the child standing in front of the bull and called me over to take a look. When I saw it, I burst out laughing. Those of us who are farmers and actually own a bull know the girl wasn’t being fearless, she was being stupid. In fact, when my husband emailed me the link, he put “Bull, meet Pavement Smear” in the subject box.

In many regards, the statue of the girl exemplifies the whole feminist movement: defiantly doing stupid things in the name of, um, love and liberation, and then getting trampled beneath the sharp hooves of the movers and shakers who reside in the Real World and actually get things done. Feminists suffer under the universal delusion they’re actually important, rather than a pain in the heinie.

I marvel that women living in the freest, most liberated nation on the planet must still – still! – find something to complain about.

Does it matter that one of the organizers of the march is a convicted terrorist? Of course not. These are women who somehow think it’s more offensive for President Trump to have used a vulgar word 10 years ago in a private conversation than it is for Hillary Clinton to enable and stand by a man with a long history of rape and abuse against women and (some say) girls. But then, logic has never been a strong point with feminists.

The news was full of empowering tactics in celebration of the day:

NARAL Pro-Choice America closed its Washington, D.C., office in solidarity, prompting many people to request they should extend the boycott indefinitely.

Female-owned bookstores turned books by male authors backward, making it difficult for customers to find anything written by anyone with a Y chromosome.

Participants refused to shop (except in businesses owned by women and minorities), provoking some husbands to beg the situation to continue.

Some schools were “forced” to closesince so many teachers and administrators were joining the protest.

This last point is hilarious. The schools denied they were closing in solidarity with the feminists, but of course they were (otherwise returning personnel would have been greeted with, “Welcome back. You’re fired.”) And of course this demonstrates once more how the left indoctrinates and brainwashes children. “All right! No school today! You BET I support the cause!”

And what did this boycott prove? It certainly didn’t highlight any “misogyny, inequality and oppression” in the workplace. As what usually happens when feminists blunder around trying to demonstrate their superiority, they ended up hurting the very women they purport to support the most: working mothers, who had to scramble to find child care for their school-age kids.

Feminists have the zany notion that women can run things better than men, which is why I was so amused to find a real-life case study of just how incorrect they are.

In 2009, U.K.’s Daily Mail ran a story about a woman who decided to start the first all-female television production company where “smart, intelligent, career-orientated women could work harmoniously, free from the bravado of the opposite sex.”

The results, to put it mildly, weren’t what she was hoping for:

I was often out trying to win contracts, but back at the office, work was an afterthought. It came second to conversations about shopping, boyfriends and diets – oh, and spiteful comments from my two development researchers, who were sharpening their acrylic nails against another staff member, Natasha. … Soon, arguments became a daily occurrence. It would start with snide comments between two people then, as others joined in, emotion and anger would grow until an eruption – shouting, screaming, swearing – which always left someone in tears. Then the friends of the woman who was upset would follow her to console her, leaving one group in the office and another group in the [bathroom]. Both would then [w]itch unreservedly about each other – and do absolutely no work. The effect a lack of testosterone was having in our office was even more apparent when I temporarily hired two male directors to work on a series (camera operators are usually men because of the heavy equipment). The team suddenly became quieter, more hard-working and less [w]itchy – partly because they were too busy flirting. In this climate, I didn’t dare employ any men because of the distraction and – even worse! – catfights they created. I hate how much that sounds like stereotyping, but I’m afraid it’s what I found to be true. … And while I stand by my initial reason for excluding male employees – because they have an easy ride in TV – if I were to do it again, I’d definitely employ men. In fact, I’d probably employ only men. [Emphasis in original.]

Go read the entire article. It’s sidesplitting from start to finish. It’s been said women are a civilizing influence on men; but clearly men are also a civilizing influence on women.

“The modern-day feminist movement is nothing but a grievance business,” notes Kimberly Ross at RedState. “American women are the most privileged females on the planet, but too often, complain the most. They don’t focus on women’s issues in parts of the world where walking outside without a male companion might spell your doom.”

So ladies, here’s my advice if you want to make a difference in the lives of women: Take your marches, your protests, your boycotts, your signs, your speeches, your careers, your degrees in gender studies and victimology, your intact genitalia, your shopping dollars, your little pink knitted hats and your heinies over to Yemen or Syria. Stand your little bronze statue of a defiant girl in front of ISIS. Show them what real women are like. Go for it, ladies.

Please.

