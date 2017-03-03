Libertarian author shouted down for 'hate speech'

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Hundreds of students shouted down Libertarian author and political scientist Charles Murray during a lecture Thursday at Vermont’s Middlebury College, forcing him to move to a private room and stream the lecture online.

Mr. Murray, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, was interrupted immediately after taking the podium at the McCullough Student Center’s Wilson Hall, according to video posted by The Middlebury Campus student weekly.

Once he started to speak, dozens of students stood up and turned their backs to him, holding signs and asking others to join. They then read a script in unison condemning Mr. Murray’s supposed “hate speech” and started chanting “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Charles Murray go away.”