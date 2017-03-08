'Like something my dog threw up': Chelsea Clinton's pancakes gross people out

Can Chelsea Clinton do anything right?

The former first daughter’s new book, “Governing Global Health,” is such a flop, Chelsea won’t even discuss it. Upon reading it, one reviewer remarked, “Holy hell, that was horrible.”

Despite her eye-popping $600,000 salary from NBC, her short journalism career was such a disaster, the Washington Post dubbed her “one of the most boring people of her era.”

And now Chelsea is apparently trying her hand at liquefied spinach pancakes – and her new “Soylent Green”-style food experiment has Twitter followers ready to lose their collective lunches.

On March 7, also known as National Pancake Day, Chelsea tweeted a photo of her pea-green spinach pancakes with the message: “Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won’t eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her.”

Chelsea also explained how she made her pile of green hotcakes: “We puréed spinach, which we blend after steaming,” she wrote.

Then Chelsea added the liquefied spinach “to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix.”

Her tweeted pancake photo sparked a flurry of comments, including the following:

Why would you do this to a poor pancake on its big day?

Let them eat cake!

Those look vile.

Looks like that awful sticky, green baby s–t.

Soylent Green perhaps?

This looks like something my dog threw up.

Just my traditional midnight snack of a pile of iguanas.

R.I.P. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. You will be missed.

They’re made of ground-up dollar bills.

The future of the Democratic Party.

I love you, but ewe Chelsea.

Thanks for destroying pancakes. Just like a Clinton.

This is why y’all lost the election.

That does not look appetizing at all …

Delete this tweet. You may know someone who can help with that task?

I wont judge u for it, but that’s #NotMyPancake

I thought it looked like a drained swamp pic!

I love spinach and I love pancakes, but these are going to get a hard pass from me.

Save them for St Patrick’s Day! Otherwise, I will trust you that they are delicious.

Keep doing novelty pancakes. That is OK.

This is child abuse.

That isn’t normal. Your dad should have a doctor look at that.

Already working on losing in 2020, I see.

Sorry dear. You are not going to happen. Just try to enjoy your parents’ money and leave us alone.

So much free time, it’s a shame the Clinton “charity” vanished immediately after your mom lost power-for-hire.

You sure there wasn’t some leftover uranium laying around that accidentally got spilled in the batter?

That looks disgusting. Would you Clintons go away already?

Please don’t run for office.

This is why Trump is president.

Some other colorful responses: