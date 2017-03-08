WND
'Like something my dog threw up': Chelsea Clinton's pancakes gross people out
See the 'Soylent-Green'-style hotcakes that exploded Twitter with pure revulsion
Can Chelsea Clinton do anything right?
The former first daughter’s new book, “Governing Global Health,” is such a flop, Chelsea won’t even discuss it. Upon reading it, one reviewer remarked, “Holy hell, that was horrible.”
Despite her eye-popping $600,000 salary from NBC, her short journalism career was such a disaster, the Washington Post dubbed her “one of the most boring people of her era.”
And now Chelsea is apparently trying her hand at liquefied spinach pancakes – and her new “Soylent Green”-style food experiment has Twitter followers ready to lose their collective lunches.
On March 7, also known as National Pancake Day, Chelsea tweeted a photo of her pea-green spinach pancakes with the message: “Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won’t eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her.”
Chelsea also explained how she made her pile of green hotcakes: “We puréed spinach, which we blend after steaming,” she wrote.
Then Chelsea added the liquefied spinach “to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix.”
Her tweeted pancake photo sparked a flurry of comments, including the following:
- Why would you do this to a poor pancake on its big day?
- Let them eat cake!
- Those look vile.
- Looks like that awful sticky, green baby s–t.
- Soylent Green perhaps?
- This looks like something my dog threw up.
- Just my traditional midnight snack of a pile of iguanas.
- R.I.P. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. You will be missed.
- They’re made of ground-up dollar bills.
- The future of the Democratic Party.
- I love you, but ewe Chelsea.
- Thanks for destroying pancakes. Just like a Clinton.
- This is why y’all lost the election.
- That does not look appetizing at all …
- Delete this tweet. You may know someone who can help with that task?
- I wont judge u for it, but that’s #NotMyPancake
- I thought it looked like a drained swamp pic!
- I love spinach and I love pancakes, but these are going to get a hard pass from me.
- Save them for St Patrick’s Day! Otherwise, I will trust you that they are delicious.
- Keep doing novelty pancakes. That is OK.
- This is child abuse.
- That isn’t normal. Your dad should have a doctor look at that.
- Already working on losing in 2020, I see.
- Sorry dear. You are not going to happen. Just try to enjoy your parents’ money and leave us alone.
- So much free time, it’s a shame the Clinton “charity” vanished immediately after your mom lost power-for-hire.
- You sure there wasn’t some leftover uranium laying around that accidentally got spilled in the batter?
- That looks disgusting. Would you Clintons go away already?
- Please don’t run for office.
- This is why Trump is president.
Some other colorful responses: