Limbaugh: Dems hysterical, can't deal with defeat

It wasn’t long ago Democrats were screaming about the danger of Donald Trump not accepting his imminent and inevitable defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

But now that President Trump’s office is the Oval Office, that’s all turned around.

It’s Democrats refusing to accept the election, undermining the American democratic system and making wild claims about collusion with foreign powers without evidence, according to talk radio’s top name.

Rush Limbaugh slammed the hearings on alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 elections as a desperate attempt by the Democrats to find someone else to blame for Hillary Clinton’s electoral defeat.

“Hillary Clinton lost the election,” thundered the talk-radio titan. “We didn’t need the Russians’ help. She sabotaged herself by being who she is. Her campaign sabotaged itself by being what it was. And the evidence from election night is abundant. Millions of Americans conspired to influence the outcome of elections, and there’s evidence all over the place for it. It’s called votes!”

Limbaugh charged a “creeping insanity has infected the Democrat Party and the Washington establishment.”

As he noted, Adm. Mike Rogers and FBI Director James Comey both denied the existence of any evidence Russian cyber actors changed anyone’s votes in Monday’s testimony.

“That’s the news of the hearing,” Limbaugh charged. “You probably will not hear that if all you do is access the Drive-By Media, but that’s the news of the hearing. … The Russians had nothing to do – according to the gods of the intelligence community – the Russians had nothing to do with the election in terms of votes in any way.”

Still, Limbaugh suggested President Trump is facing a tough political situation as he is “under constant assault as illegitimate and unjust.”

Limbaugh said “Never Trumpers,” both Republican and Democrat, were “orgasmic” at the news there is an investigation into alleged collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russians.

“There is no evidence of any kind that the Russians had anything to do with the counting of votes or the casting of votes in the 2016 election,” he said.

“And if that’s the case, there’s no ‘there’ there. But that’s not what this is about. This is not about the evidence. This is not about [certainly] any exculpatory evidence. This is about furthering the narrative that Trump’s election is illegitimate, and this is designed to move forward whatever efforts there are that we don’t know about yet to impeach Trump and get rid of him.”

Limbaugh said the Beltway establishment is desperate because of how much President Trump threatens the status quo in Washington.

“[T]he objective is that Trump either stops this reform business he’s got, stops this drain-the-swamp stuff, and starts letting the Washington Republicans run the town again, or they’re gonna impeach him,” Limbaugh said. He denounced “the smearing, the slander and the libel” directed against the commander-in-chief.

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.

However, some suggest the Democrats are playing a dangerous game by indulging in conspiracy theories that may actually hurt them in the end. Journalist Glenn Greenwald reports some Democrats are trying to tamp down their base’s expectation of a shocking revelation that will destroy the Trump administration.

“[I]t may be far too little, too late, given the pitched hysteria that has been deliberately cultivated around this issues for months,” he notes. “Many Democrats have reached the classic stage of deranged conspiracists where evidence that disproves the theory is viewed as further proof of its existence, and those pointing to it are instantly deemed suspect.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper recently told ABC News he had seen “no evidence whatsoever” of “collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

Former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell, a noted critic of Trump and a close ally of Hillary Clinton, also dismissed reports of the Russians working with the Trump team last week.

“On the question of the Trump campaign conspiring with the Russians here, there is smoke, but there is no fire, at all,” he said. “There’s no little campfire, there’s no little candle, there’s no spark. And there’s a lot of people looking for it.”

Limbaugh stated that while it will be a negative news cycle for President Trump today, it’s the Democrats who are taking a huge gamble.

“That story [about Russian interference in the election] has been fueled and fueled and built and expanded to the point that the Democrat base believes it to be true,” Limbaugh explained. “There isn’t any evidence. James Clapper worked for Clinton. Michael Morell – the CIA director/agent that worked for Hillary – came out last week and said there’s nothing there. There is no evidence of any kind of any collusion, and there isn’t because there wasn’t any.

“And I can give you some questions. I can ask you some questions to kind of make the point, too, in a common sense way. But that’s not the point. The point is that the Democrats and the media have so stoked this story that their base believes it. And the Democrats on this committee and the Democrats in the Senate, the Democrats everywhere, are literally scared to death of the day when it will be officially announced that there was no collusion, when this Comey investigation ends and they can’t prove any collusion between Trump and the Russians.

“They are scared to death of that day, of what their base is gonna do.”

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.