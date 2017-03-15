List of GOP lawmakers opposed to Ryan's Obamacare bill

(THE HILL) Republican leaders are aiming to move quickly on legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare, but the plan faces a difficult path.

Conservatives were quick to criticize the plan, saying it falls short of full repeal and would create new entitlements. On Tuesday night, members of the House Freedom Caucus said the leadership’s plan doesn’t have the votes to pass, and some conservatives pledged to reintroduce their own clean repeal bill.

They also found support from a slew of conservative groups, including Club for Growth and Heritage Action, which came out strongly against the legislation.