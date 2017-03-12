Living large on American handouts

President Trump, in his recent address to Congress, said: “We want to get our people off of welfare and back to work. So important. It’s out of control. It’s out of control.”

B.F. Skinner, a famous practicing psychologist, said, “A behavior followed by a reinforcing stimulus results in an increased probability of that behavior occurring in the future.”

If you want someone to continue or repeat a behavioral pattern, reward it. In other words, “What gets rewarded gets done.” Apparently our government has also found this works in the political and social arenas.

In the research for my book, “Black YellowDogs,” I discovered that blacks – who today vote 90 percent to 95 percent Democrat (with the exception of the 2016 election) – until the 1960s voted 99 percent Republican. The reason? Simple. Democrats would not permit them to vote.

However, in the 1960s, a radical shift occurred. Blacks who had voted overwhelmingly for Republicans now shifted to the Democratic Party, and the American media were primarily responsible.

The truth is, Republican majorities in Congress passed both the Civil Rights Bill in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965. However, as they were both signed into law by Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat who had no choice but to sign the bill, the national media parlayed that into a transformation of the Democratic Party from that of actual segregationists into “liberal rights” activists. One thing led to another over time, and the following scenario now becomes a prime example of this mentality.

Have you ever wondered what African-Americans want, and why they vote Democratic? Do you know how slavery actually began in America? Ben Kinchlow’s best-selling book “Black Yellowdogs” breaks race and politics down in black and white. Get your copy today!

(Consider the following example of behavioral rewards. Some of the numbers may not be exact, but hopefully you get the picture.)

Here are 12 steps to facilitate the “New American Way of Life.” A guy has a girlfriend with two kids:

He doesn’t marry her and always uses his mom’s address to get mail. The guy buys a house. He rents out the house to his girlfriend and kids. Section 8 pays $900 a month for a three-bedroom home. Girlfriend signs up for Obamacare, so guy doesn’t have to pay for family insurance. Girlfriend gets to go to college free for being a single mother. Girlfriend gets $600 a month for food stamps. Girlfriend gets a free cell phone. Girlfriend gets free utilities. Guy moves into home, but continues to use mom’s address for his mail. Girlfriend claims one kid and the guy claims the other on their separate tax forms. Now both get to claim head of household at a $1,800 credit. Girlfriend gets $1,800 a month disability for being “crazy” or having a “bad back” and never has to work again.

Bottom line total: An unmarried couple with a stay-at-home mom on disability nets $21,600; $10,800 free housing; $6,000 free Obamacare; $6,000 free food, $4,800 free utilities; $6,000 Pell Grant money plus $12,000 a year in college tuition free; $8,800 tax benefit for being a single mother. Grand total for single motherhood: $75,000 per year in benefits. Benefits to legally married mother $0.”

(Mr. John Tabb has been credited with the preceding information. While every single item may not be exactly precise and totally accurate, the fact remains that something, somewhere, somehow is stirring the storm.)

Today, the number of blacks on welfare has skyrocketed, and more than 75 percent of black children are born out of wedlock. Could the above stats be a contributing factor? As President John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things.”

Obviously, what gets rewarded gets done.

Have you ever wondered what African-Americans want, and why they vote Democratic? Do you know how slavery actually began in America? Ben Kinchlow’s best-selling book “Black Yellowdogs” breaks race and politics down in black and white. Get your copy today!

Media wishing to interview Ben Kinchlow, please contact media@wnd.com.

