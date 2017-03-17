'London Bridge is down': Secret plan for when Queen dies

(News.com.au) Queen Elizabeth II is alive and well — for now.

An extremely comprehensive, super-detailed plan is already in place for how the world will learn of the Queen’s passing, according to The Guardian.

Rumours of ill health have long dogged the 90-year-old monarch. In June 2015, a BBC reporter erroneously tweeted that she’d died, and she was waylaid with a brutal cold for weeks over the holidays this year. Every time the Queen looks to be in less than perfect health, the worry rises again.

When the time does come, Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary, will be the first official to convey the news. Geidt will call the prime minister and use the secret “The Queen is dead” code. In the past, palace officials used a code to make sure switchboard operators weren’t the first to find out. When King George VI (the last British monarch to pass) died in 1952, the code that palace workers used was “Hyde Park Corner.”

Queen Elizabeth’s secret code is “London Bridge is down.” This statement will kick off Operation London Bridge, the plan to alert the world that Queen Elizabeth II has died.