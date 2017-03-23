London terror: Police arrest 8 in pre-dawn raids

(NBC NEWS) LONDON — Police made eight arrests overnight in connection with the terror attack near the U.K. Parliament that killed three people and left 29 others injured, including an American.

Armed officers raided at least six homes in Birmingham and London, although investigators still believe the knife-wielding attacker — who Prime Minister Theresa May said was British-born — acted alone.

The terrorist plowed a 4×4 through people walking on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of the House of Commons. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a police officer before being gunned down by colleagues.