(THE HILL) London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday he had no response to the criticism in a tweet by Donald Trump Jr. following an attack outside the British Parliament, saying he has been “doing more important things.”

“I’m not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr., I’ve been doing more important things over the past 24 hours,” Khan said.

President Trump’s eldest son on Wednesday shared an article from September in The Independent that described Khan’s reaction to a bombing then in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.