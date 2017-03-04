Look who was behind anti-Semitic threats

What a shock!

It wasn’t Donald Trump who made at least eight bomb threats against Jewish community centers.

It wasn’t a Donald Trump supporter.

It wasn’t even a Republican.

While the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) were beating the drum linking an upsurge in anti-Semitic mayhem with Trump, it turns out the perp arrested by the FBI Friday was:

a disgraced reporter;

a Trump hater;

a leftist;

a socialist;

a purveyor of “fake news”;

a Democrat;

a Hillary supporter.

Aren’t you surprised?

Who would have thought such a thing?

Well, I did!

I never had any doubt that the anti-Semitic threats and attacks throughout the U.S. that have received widespread exposure in recent months would turn out to be the responsibility of crazies from the left, not crazies from the right.

In this case, the suspect is 31-year-old Juan Thompson – the very anti-thesis of a Trump supporter.

The truth is that the left and Muslim radicals are responsible for most of the anti-Semitism in the world today. It’s just a simple fact. And, it’s not a new phenomenon. It’s always been this way.

The Holocaust perpetrated against Jews in Europe in the last century was no exception. The German National Socialist Party was not some right-wing aberration. It was socialist, leftist.

The pogroms and widespread persecution of Jews in the Soviet Union weren’t the work of right-wingers. It was the calculated decision of Communists.

And Muslim terrorists in the Palestinian territories get their support, aid and comfort from whom? Of course, the international left.

Who is it that has organized the “boycott, divest and sanctions” movement against Israel? The left.

So why is it surprising to anyone when we see this consistency? How is it that the left gets away with smearing conservatives and Republicans as anti-Semites? How can they keep selling this canard?

What do YOU think? Who are the real anti-Semites? Sound off in today’s WND poll.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to no less an authority than Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

Just weeks ago, in response to the linking of Trump to the rise of anti-Semitic acts in the U.S., Oren spelled it out. Here’s what he said: “But there is anti-Semitism on the left, and nobody blamed Obama for that. During my time in Washington, I never encountered right-wing anti-Semitism, but I experienced a lot of anti-Semitism, mainly on campuses. Ask Jewish students in America if they fear anti-Semitism. They do – not from the right, but from the left.”

Let me underline part of the statement: “During my time in Washington, I never encountered right-wing anti-Semitism.”

During my lifetime in the U.S., I can say the same thing. So why is it that we associated anti-Semitism with the right?

Does it go back to the Ku Klux Klan? Need I remind you that the KKK was the military arm of the Democratic Party?

How is it that Democrats and leftists are able to spin themselves out of any historical complicity or guilt or responsibility? How is it that they can get away, consistently, with blaming their opponents for what their friends and allies actually do?

Here’s the lesson for the future: The left lies. The left-controlled media lie. The left-controlled political institutions lie. The left-controlled cultural institutions lie.

And the reason they hate Donald Trump so much is because he, more than any other political opponent in history, is calling them out on their lies.

This was an organized attempt to smear Trump with anti-Semitism, something he has always repudiated and detested. That’s exactly what he said, and, once again, he’s been proven right.

