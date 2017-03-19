Lying Brazile just sorry she got caught

Donna Brazile, interim chairperson for the DNC and former CNN contributor, denied passing questions ahead of time to Hillary Clinton when WikiLeaks exposed her emails forwarded to Hillary’s campaign staff.

In an interview at the time about the emails, Brazile said: “As a Christian woman, I understand persecution, but I will not sit here and be persecuted. Your information is totally false.”

Now, this week, she admits her wrongdoing and says she regrets she did it.

In admitting her wrong, she somehow forgot to mention her Christianity and how her lying was a sin before God. Maybe like most so-called Christian politicians, Brazile is just sorry she got caught.

Larry