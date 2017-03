(LIFEZETTE) Former Democratic Gov. Steven Beshear’s response to President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening was so underwhelming even liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow described it as “stunty and small.”

Immediately following Trump’s address, the impressed hosts of CNN remarked upon the “subdued” and “different tone” the president struck in this speech to “reset” the national dialogue. CNN host Anderson Cooper even admitted that the speech was quite “moving” in key parts.