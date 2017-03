(London Guardian) A dog that mauled its owner to death while he was being interviewed by a BBC film crew had attacked him before, a neighbour said.

The man, named locally as Mario Perivoitos, 41, was with the film crew at his home in Wood Green on 20 March when his Staffordshire bull terrier attacked, biting him in the neck.

The crew called an ambulance shortly before 10.30pm and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead two hours later, the Metropolitan police confirmed.