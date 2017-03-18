Man shot, killed by police while on Facebook Live

(New Orleans Times-Picayune) New Orleans native Rodney Hess was broadcasting on Facebook Live in Alamo, Tenn., when he was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon (, The Jackson Sun newspaper reported.

Hess, 36, had blocked traffic on a highway ramp by parking his vehicle sideways. Responding deputies with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department told investigators Hess refused command and became erratic.

Authorities accused Hess of trying to use his sport utility vehicle to strike officers at least twice. At least one deputy opened fire, striking Hess through the windshield. He died of his injuries, the newspaper reported.