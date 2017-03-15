Man's hands, feet to be amputated after strep throat

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — A Michigan man who initially went to the doctors with simple stomach pains will have his hands and feet amputated due to a rare case of strep throat.

Kevin Breen had always been healthy an active before he started feeling sick on Christmas day. The 44-year-old from Grand Rapids brushed it off for a few days until the pains in his stomach sent him to the emergency room, WOOD reported.

After medicine failed to quell his symptoms, Breen returned to the hospital the following day. Because he was showing signs of a ruptured ulcer, doctors opted to perform an exploratory surgery during which they discovered about 1.5 liters of infected pus in his abdomen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the father-of-two’s medical bills.