Matt Drudge urges Oprah to run against Trump

News king Matt Drudge is pumped about the prospect of TV superstar Oprah Winfrey running against President Donald Trump in 2020, saying the presidential election “would be the most epic race in American history.”

In an enthusiastic tweet Wednesday to his nearly 500,000 followers, Drudge urged, “MAKE THIS HAPPEN …”

In a screaming headline posted at the top of the Drudge Report Wednesday, the news king also encouraged Winfrey to throw her hat in the ring.

Winfrey has indicated Trump’s successful bid for the presidency has made her think twice about whether she could actually run for the White House and win.

“Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” Bloomberg Media’s David Rubenstein asked Oprah in an interview.

Winfrey thought for a moment and then responded: “I never considered the question, even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?'”

Rubenstein encouraged Winfrey: “Because, it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

That’s when Winfrey appeared to seriously entertain the idea.

“That’s what I thought,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough’ … And now I’m thinking — Oh.”

Watch Oprah entertain the idea of running for president:

In January, Winfrey made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and said she would never launch a presidential bid.

“Is there any other charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love?” Colbert asked her.

Colbert’s audience applauded wildly after his question.

“Never,” Winfrey replied. “No, no, it’s not my thing.”

Watch Winfrey’s response around the 5:30 mark:

In response to the same question in 2015, she told CBS News, “Not in this lifetime.”

After Drudge urged Oprah to run for the office, his tweet was flooded with replies, including the following:

Love that!

She needs to run for mayor of Chicago first. #CleanUpThatMess

She gave us Obama. One diva-as-president was enough.

No, I don’t want a president to make decisions on “how does it feel?”

If anyone is a globalist, it’s Oprah.

And what would her platform be? Open borders, weak economy, high unemployment, weak military. Sounds like a real winner.

Run baby run. That would be fun to watch.

Trump would still win. American voters are done with globalists selling our country out, whoever they are.

She might win Chicago. Basically, a joke otherwise.

No thanks, Just Trump for the win.

Oprah? Oh good gawd, just say noooooooooooo!

Dr. Phil could be her running mate. Sally Jesse secretary of state, Jerry Springer AG & Steve Wilkos secretary of defense #DreamTeam

Well, she hates America & our free market system like the Demoncrats, so there you go …

It would end in blood

Trump has apparently considered Oprah as his running mate in the past. In 1999, he suggested Winfrey could be the vice-presidential candidate while he discussed running for the White House.

And in June 2015, Trump told ABC News he “would love to have Oprah” as his running mate.

“I like Oprah. What can I tell you?” Trump asked. “She’s great. She’s talented. She’s a friend of mine. She’s a good person. I’ve been on her show. … I like Oprah. Is that supposed to be a bad thing? I don’t know.”

He continued: “Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah. I think we would win easily, actually.”