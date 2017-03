(THE HILL) Mayors representing some of the largest cities in the country filed a friend-of-the-court brief Wednesday in support of a legal challenge to President Trump’s revised ban on travelers from six majority-Muslim countries.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh filed the amicus brief in a U.S. District Court in Seattle, where six states are suing to block enforcement of Trump’s new travel ban executive order that’s set to take effect on Thursday.