McCain: 'More shoes to drop' on Russia probe

(WASHINGTON TIMES) One of the Senate’s leading Republicans predicted Sunday that there are “a lot more shoes to drop” in the probe of President Trump’s connections to Russia and said Congress must call top Trump associates to Capitol Hill to testify.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona told CNN’s “State of the Union” program that he remains troubled by growing evidence that leading aides to the president communicated with Russia throughout the presidential campaign last year.

He specifically said longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, who admitted last week to having conversations with the hacking group that claimed responsibility for the breach of Democratic Party emails, must come before Congress to answer questions.