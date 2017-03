(THE HILL) McDonald’s on Thursday said its corporate Twitter account had been hacked, after a tweet went out mocking President Trump on Thursday.

The company was notified by Twitter that its account had been “compromised,” McDonald’s said, adding that it is currently investigating the hack. The company has since secured its account, McDonald’s added.

Earlier Thursday, McDonald’s sent out a tweet on its official Twitter account calling Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president.” The post was swiftly deleted.