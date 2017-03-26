Meet Devin Nunes - man at center of snooping storm

You’ve seen Rep. Devin Nunes all over the news lately.

The California Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee has been on camera revealing that members of the intelligence community “incidentally” collected communications from Trump’s transition team.

That would have been while Barack Obama still was in the Oval Office, and the disclosure left Democrats scrambling to reclaim their narrative that Trump had no evidence to back his claim that Obama “wiretapped” Trump Tower.

You’ve also seen Nunes, badgered by a combative establishment media, defending his decision to tell President Trump about the surveillance.

You’ve also seen him repeatedly explaining that he has not seen any evidence of communication between Russia and Trump’s transition team.

But who is Devin Nunes, and what does he believe? What are the principles for which he has been fighting in Congress since 2003? What type of future does he want for America?

In "Restoring the Republic," Nunes lays out a detailed plan for how to fix the problems threatening the nation's future.

In “Restoring the Republic,” Nunes lays out a detailed plan for how to fix the problems threatening the nation’s future. In his own words, the congressman reveals:

How America can break its dependence on Middle Eastern oil and transform itself into an energy powerhouse;

How America can prevent Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from exploding the national debt and ruining the country financially;

How the nation can restore economic growth through a simpler, fairer tax code;

How the U.S. can deal with the many international threats it faces;

How America’s borders can be defended and its broken immigration system fixed;

And how failing public schools can be repaired.

Plus, Nunes reveals why politicians from both parties refuse to discuss the one most critical reform needed to restore the republic.

The congressman draws on his experience growing up in the breadbasket of central California. As a child on his family’s dairy farm in Tulare County, Nunes saw firsthand how the convergence of big government, big business and the radical left wreaked havoc on an entire community, transforming once-prosperous farmland of the San Joaquin Valley into little more than blighted desert.

Now those same forces are threatening the nation as a whole, and Nunes offers solutions on how to beat them back and keep America strong and free.

Niall Ferguson, a Harvard University history professor and senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, showered “Restoring the Republic” with praise.

“Devin Nunes is one of a new generation of Republican politicians who articulate the frustrations of millions of ordinary Americans with the way their country – or at least their government – has lost sight of the first principles embedded in the Constitution. A believer in freedom in all its varieties and a skeptic of big government, he reads like one of the true sons of the Reagan Revolution,” he wrote.

Victor Davis Hanson, a military historian and columnist for National Review Online, wrote effusively about Nunes’ book as well.

“In common sense logic and language, Rep. Devin Nunes outlines how both Republican and Democratic administrations and congresses in the past have nearly bankrupted the country, wedded to a utopian social, economic, and cultural agenda that we can never pay for nor will ever work. Most importantly, he offers not just a critique of these depressing times, but also a conservative blueprint for national renewal that, if followed, would allow us to pay off our debts, reform a corrupt political system, harness out-of-control entitlements, and utilize all our own energy sources.”

