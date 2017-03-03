Memo to Trump on Soros-linked State Department

A prominent watchdog on U.S. government has issued a report outlining how the feds have colluded with left-wing, billionaire activist George Soros to use taxpayer money to “destabilize” the democratic government of the Balkan nation of Macedonia, north of Greece.

“The cash flows through the State Department and the famously corrupt U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID), which is charged with providing global economic, development and humanitarian assistance,” the report from Judicial Watch says.

USAID has allocated about $5 million to left-wing Soros groups in Macedonia since 2012, according to documents cited in the report.

At least $9.5 million has been earmarked by the agency to intervene in the Balkan nation’s governmental affairs, Judicial Watch says.

The watchdog says that because State Department figures have been more difficult to obtain, it has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the numbers.

“Judicial Watch also fired off a public records request to USAID because the preliminary figures, obtained through various sources in both the U.S. and Macedonia, appear to be incomplete.”

Read the history of the attacks on marriage and the family, from the days of Karl Marx and Margaret Sanger to those now pushing for mandatory recognition of same-sex “marriage,” in “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”

The report presents evidence that the U.S. government “has quietly spent millions of taxpayer dollars to destabilize the democratically elected, center-right government in Macedonia by colluding with leftwing billionaire philanthropist George Soros.”

The group said records it obtained reveal President Obama’s U.S. ambassador to Macedonia, Jess L. Baily, “has worked behind the scenes with Soros’ Open Society Foundation to funnel large sums of American dollars for the cause.”

Judicial Watch charges it is “an interference of the U.S. ambassador in domestic political affairs in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

“Here’s how the clandestine operation functions, according to high-level sources in Macedonia and the U.S. that have provided Judicial Watch with records as part of an ongoing investigation. The Open Society Foundation has established and funded dozens of leftwing, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Macedonia to overthrow the conservative government. One Macedonian government official interviewed by Judicial Watch in Washington, D.C., recently, calls it the ‘Soros infantry.’ The groups organize youth movements, create influential media outlets and organize violent protests to undermine the institutions and policies implemented by the government. One of the Soros’ groups funded the translation and publication of Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’ into Macedonian. The book is a tactical manual of subversion, provides direct advice for radical street protests and proclaims Lucifer to be the first radical. Thanks to Obama’s ambassador, who has not been replaced by President Trump, Uncle Sam keeps the money flowing so the groups can continue operating and recruiting, sources in Macedonia and the U.S. confirm,” the report explains.

The result?

“There have been a number of violent protests in recent months that have been coordinated by Soros’ Open Society Foundation through its U.S.-funded NGOs, sources tell Judicial Watch. Some U.S. members of Congress have expressed interest in the issue and have demanded answers from Ambassador Baily, USAID and the State Department,” the report said.

“In typical fashion, the State Department has stonewalled the inquiries and USAID hasn’t been much more forthcoming. Last month Utah Sen. Mike Lee sent Ambassador Baily a letter asking questions involving the U.S. Mission to Macedonia’s involvement in the political process and its connections to the Open Society Foundation.”

Judicial Watch says since Baily likely is on his way out, Americans probably won’t get the answers they need.

“The fact remains however, that millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars have already been spent on this illicit operation and the government agencies need to be held accountable,” Judicial Watch’s report says.

The nation has a population of about 2 million, with one of the more conservative governments in Europe. It has a low flat tax, close ties with Israel and pro-life policies.

Judicial Watch also noted the country “recently built a border fence to crack down on an illegal immigration crisis that overwhelmed law enforcement agencies.”

“Between 10,000 and 12,000 illegal aliens were crossing the Greek-Macedonian border daily at the peak of the European migration crisis, a Macedonian official told Judicial Watch, and the impact was devastating.”

That “likely” triggered a reaction by Soros, a “renowned open borders advocate who pushes international governance, diminished U.S. global power and an increase in Muslim immigration,” Judicial Watch reports.

He’s a well-known player in the practice of interfering with other nations’ governments.

“Just this month Hungary’s prime minister lashed out against Soros for funding groups to secretly influence the country’s politics,” Judicial Watch explained, quoting Viktor Orban, who said, “Large-bodied predators are swimming here in the waters. This is the trans-border empire of George Soros, with tons of money and international heavy artillery.”

Read the history of the attacks on marriage and the family, from the days of Karl Marx and Margaret Sanger to those now pushing for mandatory recognition of same-sex “marriage,” in “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”