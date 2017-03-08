Meowsa! Eating cats and dogs banned under new bill

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Four House lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban the slaughter of dogs and cats in the United States for human consumption.

Rep. Alcee Hastings, the lead sponsor of the bill, said it’s still legal in many parts of the country to kill and eat the two most common kinds of household pets.

“It is long overdue for Congress to unify animal cruelty laws across our country to explicitly ban the killing and consumption of these animals,” Hastings said Tuesday. “I am pleased to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to end this cruel and inhumane practice.”