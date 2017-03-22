Michael Savage: Britain's ban on me hasn't stopped terrorism

Banned from entering Britain for still unspecified “hate speech,” talk-radio host Michael Savage found a note of irony in the terrorist attack Wednesday in London.

The U.K. banned Savage from entry in 2009 presumably for his forthrightness about the consequences of unbridled immigration from mostly Muslim nations that regard themselves as enemies of Western civilization.

The British and other Europeans, he told WND, are “obsessed with protecting their sensitive Muslim brethren from any commentary about who they really are and their hatred for the West and Western values – their hatred of women, Jews, Christians and less fanatical Muslims.”

Savage was banned from entering the U.K. by Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s government, which lumped him together with Muslim jihadists and leaders of racist groups for “seeking to provoke others to serious criminal acts and fostering hatred,” as WND reported.

The British government, however, has never specified what Savage has said that might threaten the nation’s security.

Savage has documented his battle against the ban in his book “Banned in Britain,” which includes official correspondence, released under the U.K.’s freedom-of-information law, that reveals a decision was made at the highest level of government to use his name to provide “balance” to a “least wanted” list dominated by Muslim extremists.

In January, the British Parliament debated banning Donald Trump from entering the U.K. shortly before his inauguration as president. A Muslim Labour Party member of Parliament said Trump’s “words are poisonous,” charging they “risk inflaming tension between vulnerable communities.”

“Anyone who says what the truth is is called a hate speaker,” Savage told WND Wednesday.

“So they’d rather have someone say what’s not real and get bombed or run over, to feel that they’re more pure and better people,” said Savage.

Britain, he said, “lets Muslim hate preachers in to talk about killing the queen and the infidels and overthrowing the government, and they still haven’t lifted the ban on Michael Savage, talk show host.”

“This is a mark of the whole West dying. Girls are run over on a bridge, and they say anyone who speaks the truth is a racist,” said Savage.

In London Wednesday, an assailant who is being described by media only as a “bearded Asian man” ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer on the grounds of Parliament. At least four people are dead, including an armed police officer and the assailant, and 20 have been injured.

“If ever there was Exhibit A of liberalism as a mental disorder, it’s London right now,” Savage said,

He said the attack Wednesday is “the death of the West in plain color.”

“The entire media calls it everything but what it is. They will not say it’s a Muslim, when we all know it’s a Middle Eastern attack,” he said.

Savage believes the response should be profiling and “no more immigration from Muslim countries.”

“Everyone knows that’s the answer,” he said.

The Parliament was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon while the House of Commons was assembled.

All these parliamentarians, Savage said, are “hiding under their desks from the very Muslims that they’re flooding into their nation.”