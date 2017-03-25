Michael Savage's guide to restore nation hits No. 1

After enduring an assault at a restaurant and a report that he was the target of government spying in the wake of his new book’s release, Michael Savage’s “Trump’s War: His Battle for America” is debuting as the No. 1 nonfiction book on the New York Times bestseller list.

“Trump’s War,” a plan for restoring the nation after eight years of President Obama’s “fundamental transformation,” will replace George W. Bush’s “Portraits of Courage” in the top spot on the Times’ list for the week of April 2.

The book, which is also Nos. 1 or 2 in several categories on Amazon.com and No. 63 overall in books, centers on overcoming the relentless opposition Trump has encountered since announcing his run for the presidency. Each of the first 12 chapter titles incorporates the term “war” — including Trump’s war “against the enemies within,” “against the deep state” and “for the First Amendment” — culminating with “The Battle Plan.”

“Trump’s War is available — autographed by Michael Savage — at the WND Superstore!

On the evening of the book’s release, March 14, Savage literally was thrust into battle when he was violently attacked by a man who apparently recognized him at a San Francisco-area restaurant. Savage reflected afterward that it’s “clearly open season on prominent Trump supporters.”

On Thursday, he found a note of irony in the Islamic terrorist attack Wednesday in London: The U.K. has banned Savage from entry, presumably for his forthrightness about the consequences of unbridled immigration from mostly Muslim nations that regard themselves as enemies of Western civilization.

Last week, WND spoke to Savage about the book and his private meeting with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Savage recalled that Trump put his arm around the radio talk-show host and declared to attentive diners: “I wouldn’t be president without this man.”

Trump, a frequent guest on the nationally syndicated “The Savage Nation,” has acknowledged the influence of Savage’s trademark of “borders, language, culture” on his odds-defying campaign.

Savage said he sat down for an hour with Trump over dessert on Feb. 18, mostly reminiscing about growing up in the same New York City borough, Queens, though worlds apart from each other: Savage the son of a working-class immigrant and Trump the scion of a prominent real estate developer.

Savage said Trump, in person, was “exactly how he was on the campaign trail and as he is when he speaks.”

“He’s personable, warm, friendly and honest. We got along great,” Savage told WND.

Savage said he decided to write the book as a battle plan because he knew Trump’s “big and unprecedented ideas” would face so much opposition.

His chief concern is the step-by-step process of implementing the ideas and how Trump will handle what he believes is the most formidable foe.

Trump’s “biggest fight will not be keeping his promises but avoiding the pitfall of almost every public servant from small-town first selectmen to commander in chief: temptation,” Savage writes.

“The temptation to be assimilated into the Washington morass is powerful. Surrounded by ‘yes’ men and women who will say anything you want to hear, possessing more power than any human being in history, you become convinced of your own — dare I say it? — your own divinity.”

Savage told WND that it’s with that recognition of human nature and the trappings of power in mind that he intends to help keep Trump accountable.

After his tête-à-tête over dessert, his belief that Trump is the man to restore America has only increased.

“I have total faith in him. I think he’s instinctually a nationalist who loves America. I don’t think it was just a campaign shtick,” he said.

“So, even if you look back at his past as a Democratic donor, a friend of Hillary — all of that, we all know that, we’re not blind to his past — he still was a nationalist. He still loved America. His fortune was built on American soil.”

Vice President Mike Pence, a recent guest on the show, thanked Savage for his “leadership,” particularly on immigration.

Savage, who has a science Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley, told Trump at Mar-a-Lago he wanted to talk with him at some point in the future about “saving billions of dollars on fake science.”

Trump asked: “What do you mean? Global warming?”

Savage nodded.

“Let me put it to you this way,” he recalled saying to Trump. “We’ve had five ice ages before industrialization. What do you think it was that caused the ice to melt?’

Savage said Trump’s “face lit up in a huge smile. He got it.”

Get Savage’s free weekly insider newsletter five days a week in your email inbox by going to the top of the home page on Savage’s website and clicking the green “SUBSCRIBE” box.