(USA Today) A missing Indonesian man was found inside a massive python on the island of Sulawesi, according to local authorities and news reports.

Villagers found the body of Akbar Salubiro, 25, after cutting open a 23-foot-long reticulated python,The Jakarta Post reported.

Salubiro was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from harvesting palm oil the following day, a spokesperson for the police in West Sulawesi province told BBC Indonesian.

While searching for the man villagers found the python and suspected that it might have eaten Salubiro.