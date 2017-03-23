Mom armed with shotgun thwarts home invaders

(WPLG) A Miami Gardens woman possibly saved her children’s life earlier this month after an intruder broke into their home.

Surveillance video obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News shows a man entering the home March 4 while the mother of two was inside with her 10-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

The mother didn’t hesitate to grab her shotgun.

“I will do anything to protect my family,” the woman, who does not want to be identified, said.

The woman, who did not fire her gun, said she is still shaken up and frightened about the ordeal.

“All of the sudden I hear some banging noise. I thought it was my dreams or something,” she said.

The woman said her instincts kicked in.