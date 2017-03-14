THE RIGHT STUFF

Monica Crowley registers as billionaire's foreign agent

After ex-Fox News star turned down Trump appointment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Conservative commentator Monica Crowley, who dropped out of a job opportunity to be President Trump’s national security spokesperson following a plagiarism scandal, has registered as a foreign agent working for Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk.

A document showing the registration, signed March 10, has been posted Justice Department’s website pursuant to the Foreign Agents Registration Act statute.

The FACA form shows Crowley registered to work under political analyst Doug Schoen and that she will be rendering her “outreach services” to Pinchuk on a part-time basis.

