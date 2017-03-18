More Christian teachers arrested in school take-over

(Morning Star News) Police in Omdurman yesterday detained three Christian teachers from the Evangelical School of Sudan in a bid to help a Muslim businessman take ownership of the school, Christian sources said.

They were released on bail after eight hours, charged with obstructing the work of those attempting to take over the school.

The arrests came nearly a month after authorities detained overnight four educators from the same school, including one re-arrested yesterday (March 16), Daud Musa, before releasing them on bail. They were accused of destroying a sign belonging to Education Vision, the company owned by the Muslim businessman claiming ownership of the facility.