(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — More than 250 skulls have been found in what appears to be a clandestine burial ground on the outskirts of the Mexican city of Veracruz.

State prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the clandestine burial pits appear to contain the victims of drug cartels killed years ago.

‘Impunity has consequences’: the women lost to Mexico’s drug war

Read more

“For many years, the drug cartels disappeared people and the authorities were complacent,” Winckler said, in apparent reference to the administration of fugitive former state governor Javier Duarte and his predecessors.