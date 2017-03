(STAR-TELEGRAM) A Transportation Security Administration official is drawing heavy criticism after a video that shows him patting down a boy at DFW Airport went viral on social media over the weekend.

Jennifer Williamson, the boy’s mother, posted the video to Facebook on Sunday morning, writing that she was “livid” at the TSA agent.

The two-minute clip shows Williamson’s son, Aaron, standing in a security area at the airport. The agent begins patting down the boy’s arms, back and torso before moving to the back of his shorts and the insides of his legs.