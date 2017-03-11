Mumps outbreaks reported across U.S.

(USA Today) Hundreds of cases of mumps have been reported across the country since the start of 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of March 4, the CDC had received reports of 1,242 cases of mumps, a contagious viral infection that can result in swollen salivary glands and flu-like symptoms. In Washington state, Seattle and King County Heath officials said a dozen University of Washington students, all connected to sororities or fraternities, contracted the illness, KING-TV reported. This year, there have been 563 reported cases of mumps and probable mumps statewide, an increase from last year when 154 cases were reported in the state, according to the Washington State Health Department.