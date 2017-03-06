N. Korea fires 4 missiles into sea near Japan

(REUTERS) — North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early on Monday, three of which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, the latest in a series of provocative tests by the reclusive state.

“Multiple ballistic missiles” were launched from the Tongchang-ri region near the North’s border with China and flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korean military officials said, without providing the number of missiles.

“South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis, regarding further information,” South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn convened a national security meeting, South Korea’s presidential office said in a text message.