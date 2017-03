(CNBC) U.S. equities closed higher on Thursday, as financials led, as investors digested key economic data and kept an eye on oil rising prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 70 points, with Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth contributing the most gains.

“We’re in the last two days of the quarter and most of the end-of-quarter window dressing has probably taken place already,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. “I think the market is going to stay range-bound until the new quarter starts.”