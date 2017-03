(CNBC) U.S. equities closed mixed on Friday — the last day of the first quarter and of the month — as investors digested a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 65 points, with Goldman Sachs and Exxon Mobil contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.23 percent, with financials lagging.

The Nasdaq composite closed just below breakeven.

The three major U.S. indexes posted quarterly gains of at least 4.6 percent. The Nasdaq also recorded its best quarterly performance since 2013.