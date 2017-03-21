Native advertising to hit $22 billion this year

(FASTCOCREATE) — John Oliver may have called it “repurposed bovine waste,” but it appears as though native advertising isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, a new eMarketer study says that native digital display ad spending in the U.S. will grow 36.2% this year to reach $22.09 billion.

And why not? As marketing opportunities continue to splinter across a myriad of platforms and channels, at the same time as traditional interruptive ad intervals are ever avoided like a consumerist plague, brands need to find a way to get their messages across in ways we might actually want to see it. Back in 2014, The New York Times’ executive vice president of advertising Meredith Levien said readers were spending roughly the same amount of time on advertiser-sponsored posts as on news stories, and the company sold upwards of $18 million worth of native ads that year. It’s T Brand Studio continues to roll out some of the best examples of the ad genre, most notably still is the 2014 interactive piece “Women Inmates,” a detailed look at incarceration of women sponsored by…you guessed it… Netflix for Orange is the New Black.