NCAA told to limit sports tournaments to 'inclusive' sites

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Over 80 LGBTQ groups have signed on to a letter addressed to the NCAA asking the collegiate sports organization to “consider lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people” when it looks at, among other things, future “March Madness” championship sites.

According to ESPN, the groups’ “consideration” requests include skipping cities/states that “sanction discrimination against LGBTQ people in goods, services or public accommodations,” and/or “pre-empt or override local nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people.”

It also wants the NCAA to avoid colleges that request Title IX exemptions to “discriminate” against LGBTQ students and, perhaps most controversially, venues in cities/states which prevent transgender folks from using the bathroom of their choice.