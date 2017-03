(TIMES OF ISRAEL) — Iran’s sole Jewish parliamentarian branded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “insane vampire” for repeatedly saying that modern Iran, like ancient Persia, is bent on annihilating the Jewish people.

“Netanyahu is an insane vampire drowned in crimes from head to toe and the recent remarks made by the racist Israeli prime minister [are] not surprising to me,” Siamak Moreh Sedgh told the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Sedgh further claimed that anti-Semitism and racism have “never been witnessed” in Iranian culture.