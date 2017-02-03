Never-before-seen images of Hitler revealed

(London Daily Mail) A photo album containing never-before-seen shots of Adolf Hitler relaxing during WWII has been unearthed 72 years after a journalist took it from Eva Braun’s bedroom drawer.

The remarkable images show the Nazi dictator and his henchmen during the Second World War.

There is one snap of a grinning Hitler offering a salute outside his Berghof headquarters. Two more show him smiling in front of a crowd of children who are saluting him.

Other images depict evil SS chief Heinrich Himmler smiling at the camera, Joseph Goebbels – the architect of the Holocaust – being wildly cheered by a crowd of Germans and portly Luftwaffe chief Hermann Goering climbing into a car.