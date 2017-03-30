New book has 'gay' Santa in interracial 'marriage'

With the newest makeover planned for old St. Nick, 2017 may be the year to tell the kids there’s no such person as Santa Claus.

He’s no longer “jolly.” He’s “gay.”

And he’s in an interracial marriage. Santa is the black one.

In what began as a simple tweet last December, Daniel Kibblesmith, a staff writer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” will be releasing “Santa’s Husband” in time for Christmas.

Kibblesmith tweeted he and his partner “decided our future child will only know about Black Santa. If they see a white one we’ll say ‘That’s his husband.'”

It was a joke that’s being made reality by Harper Design, with the illustrations to be done by Ashley Quach.

Kibblesmith tweeted a photo of Quach’s original concept art Tuesday showing the couple wearing Santa suits, looking into one another’s eyes.

The book’s story line has black Santa Claus and his white husband living at the North Pole. The white husband frequently covers for Santa at shopping malls, which is why most people think Santa is white.

“I can’t believe it, but this is officially happening,” Kibblesmith tweeted earlier this week.

Harper Design said the book is for all ages. It will appear in stores Oct. 10.