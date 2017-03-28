New rocket threat to Israel

(JERUSALEM POST) Hamas has recently developed a new high-powered rocket of which it has already produced several dozen, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the rocket is short-range and can carry a relatively heavy explosive load. In the event of a future conflict between Israel and Hamas, the new rocket would have the most effect on the Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip.

The report described the rocket as “completely different than any weaponry we know from the direction of the Strip – as concerns the weight of the explosive carried in the head of the rocket.”